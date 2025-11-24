SMU Mustangs take on the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (1-5) vs. SMU Mustangs (1-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Saint Louis…

Saint Louis Billikens (1-5) vs. SMU Mustangs (1-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Saint Louis in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Mustangs have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Billikens have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Saint Louis allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

SMU scores 63.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 74.3 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.8 per game SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahra King is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 12.4 points. Kyla Deck is shooting 29.1% and averaging 9.2 points.

Zya Nugent is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Billikens. Alexia Nelson is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

