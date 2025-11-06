SMU hosts Texas A&M-CC after Pierre’s 21-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -22.5; over/under is…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -22.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Texas A&M-CC after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in SMU’s 96-76 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

SMU finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Mustangs gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 20-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

