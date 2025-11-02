SMU hosts Tarleton State in season opener

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Tarleton State for the season opener.

SMU went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 13-6 at home. The Mustangs averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from behind the arc last season.

Tarleton State finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Texans averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

