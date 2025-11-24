SMU hosts Jones and Radford

Radford Highlanders (2-5) at SMU Mustangs (6-0) Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -23.5; over/under is 165.5…

Radford Highlanders (2-5) at SMU Mustangs (6-0)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -23.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays SMU after Del Jones scored 27 points in Radford’s 81-73 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Mustangs are 6-0 on their home court. SMU is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-2 away from home. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 7.4.

SMU averages 93.3 points, 11.6 more per game than the 81.7 Radford allows. Radford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mustangs. B.J. Edwards is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

