SMU faces North Texas, aims to end 3-game skid

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) at SMU Mustangs (1-3)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU heads into the matchup with North Texas after losing three in a row.

SMU went 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 64.6 points per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 29.1% from deep last season.

North Texas finished 25-9 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Mean Green shot 41.6% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

