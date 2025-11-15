Live Radio
SMU faces Butler after Miller’s 28-point showing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 5:02 AM

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Butler after Kevin Miller scored 28 points in SMU’s 102-91 win against the Murray State Racers.

SMU went 13-6 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Mustangs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 24.0 bench points last season.

Butler went 15-20 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

