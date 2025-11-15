SMU faces Butler after Miller’s 28-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0) Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 169.5…

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Butler after Kevin Miller scored 28 points in SMU’s 102-91 win against the Murray State Racers.

SMU went 13-6 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Mustangs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 24.0 bench points last season.

Butler went 15-20 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.