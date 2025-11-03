SMU begins season at home against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU starts the season at home against Tarleton State.

SMU went 13-6 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Mustangs averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

Tarleton State finished 12-20 overall with a 1-14 record on the road last season. The Texans averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.2% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.