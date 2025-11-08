Smith’s 24 lead UCSB over San Jose State 85-74

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Colin Smith’s 24 points helped UCSB defeat San Jose State 85-74 on Saturday. Smith shot…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Colin Smith’s 24 points helped UCSB defeat San Jose State 85-74 on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (2-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 17 points and added six assists. Miro Little had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Colby Garland finished with 30 points and four assists for the Spartans (0-2). Melvin Bell Jr. and Ben Roseborough each finished with 12 points.

UCSB took the lead with 18:08 left in the first half and did not trail again. Mahaney led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-28 at the break. Smith led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

