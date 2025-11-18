Smith’s 18 lead Northern Iowa over Northern Illinois 70-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tristan Smith scored 18 points as Northern Iowa beat Northern Illinois 70-57 on Tuesday. Smith…

Smith had five rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (4-0). Trey Campbell scored 15 points and added six steals. Leon Bond III shot 4 for 9 to finish with 12 points.

Dylan Ducommun led the way for the Huskies (2-3) with 12 points and seven assists. Daemar Kelly added 10 points for Northern Illinois. Gustav Winther finished with eight points.

Northern Iowa carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as RJ Taylor led the way with seven points. Northern Iowa pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Northern Illinois by 10 points in the final half, as Campbell led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

