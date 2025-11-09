Smith’s 16 lead Northern Iowa past South Dakota State 65-58

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tristan Smith scored 16 points as Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State 65-58 on Sunday.…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tristan Smith scored 16 points as Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State 65-58 on Sunday.

Smith shot 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (2-0). Will Hornseth scored 12 points, going 6 of 9 and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line. Leon Bond III shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Damon Wilkinson led the way for the Jackrabbits (2-1) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. South Dakota State also got 16 points from Joe Sayler. Kalen Garry also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Up next

Northern Iowa plays Friday against Furman at home, and South Dakota State visits Oregon on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.