Smith scores 30 as Cal State Bakersfield beats Fresno State 76-71

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dailin Smith scored 30 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat Fresno State 76-71 on Sunday.

Smith had six rebounds and four steals for the Roadrunners (4-4). CJ Hardy added 15 points while going 5 of 11 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds and three steals. Tom Mark went 5 of 8 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (6-3) were led in scoring by Jake Heidbreder, who finished with 20 points. Zaon Collins added 17 points, four assists and four steals for Fresno State. Wilson Jacques also put up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Smith scored nine points in the first half and Cal State Bakersfield went into the break trailing 40-34. Smith’s 21-point second half helped the Roadrunners finish off the five-point victory.

