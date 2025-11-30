Smith scores 24 as CCSU downs D-III Johnson & Wales (Providence) 122-57

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 24 points eight rebounds in Central Connecticut State’s 122-57 victory over…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 24 points eight rebounds in Central Connecticut State’s 122-57 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence) on Sunday.

Gabe Spinelli added 16 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while they also had five rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-2). Ashton Reynolds shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Azariah Harrison, who finished with 16 points. Colin Rice added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Johnson & Wales. De’Angelo Owens also had 10 points, nine assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

