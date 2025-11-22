Smith scores 23, Cal State Bakersfield knocks off Mississippi Valley State 86-70

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dailin Smith’s 23 points helped Cal State Bakersfield defeat Mississippi Valley State 86-70 on Saturday. Smith…

Smith shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the Roadrunners (3-3). Mike Price scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy shot 3 of 7 from the field and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Daniel Mayfield led the way for the Delta Devils (1-6) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Michael James added 20 points for Mississippi Valley State. Patrick Punch finished with eight points and six rebounds.

