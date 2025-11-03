Smith scores 20 as Central Connecticut takes down VSU-Johnson 117-55

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Vermont State-Johnson 117-55 on Monday. Smith…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Vermont State-Johnson 117-55 on Monday.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier scored 14 points along with seven rebounds, and Jay Rodgers finished with 11 points.

The Badgers were led in scoring by Jaylen Brown, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Joseph Gargiulo added 17 points and five assists for VSU-Johnson. Niv Barzilay finished with five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.