Smith scores 17 as UCSB downs Sacramento State 92-87

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Colin Smith had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 92-87 win against Sacramento State on Tuesday…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Colin Smith had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 92-87 win against Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-0). Miro Little scored 17 points and added five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Aidan Mahaney had 17 points and shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Mikey Williams led the Hornets (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and five assists. Jeremiah Cherry added 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Sacramento State. Prophet Johnson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.