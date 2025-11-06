Smith leads Cent. Conn. St. against Quinnipiac after 20-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Quinnipiac after Darin Smith Jr. scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 117-55 win against the VSU-Johnson Badgers.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 25-7 overall with a 12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

