Smith leads Campbell against West Virginia after 23-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits West Virginia after DJ Smith scored 23 points in Campbell’s 96-64 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

West Virginia went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

Campbell finished 7-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Fighting Camels shot 43.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.