Smith leads Campbell against Weber State after 27-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Weber State after DJ Smith scored 27 points in Campbell’s 108-55 win against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Weber State finished 12-22 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Campbell finished 7-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Fighting Camels gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

