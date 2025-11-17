SIU-Edwardsville plays No. 24 Wisconsin following Malith’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits No. 24 Wisconsin after Ring Malith scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 61-59 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

Wisconsin went 27-10 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 16.5 bench points last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 15-7 in OVC action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

