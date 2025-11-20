SIU-Edwardsville hosts Northern Illinois following Wingate’s 23-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-4) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays SIU-Edwardsville…

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-4) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays SIU-Edwardsville after Nevaeh Wingate scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 66-55 loss to the UIC Flames.

SIU-Edwardsville went 6-23 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Cougars shot 37.6% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Illinois went 6-12 in MAC games and 6-9 on the road last season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 42.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

