SIU-Edwardsville hosts Evansville following Runner’s 25-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits SIU-Edwardsville after Camryn Runner scored 25 points in Evansville’s 75-58 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Cougars are 2-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 62.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 0-4 on the road. Evansville is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyoko Proctor is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 8.2 points.

Logan Luebbers Palmer is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 13 points. Runner is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

