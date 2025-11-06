Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » SIU-Edwardsville heads to Eastern…

SIU-Edwardsville heads to Eastern Kentucky for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0)

Berea, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on SIU-Edwardsville in non-conference play.

Eastern Kentucky finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Colonels gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 2-13 on the road and 6-23 overall a season ago. The Cougars gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up