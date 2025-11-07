SIU-Edwardsville Cougars to face Eastern Kentucky Colonels on the road

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) Berea, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts SIU-Edwardsville.…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0)

Berea, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Eastern Kentucky went 21-12 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Colonels averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 2-13 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Cougars gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.