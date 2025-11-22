SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets (3-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and…

Alabama State Hornets (3-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and SIU-Edwardsville meet at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Cougars have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Hornets have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Alabama State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 74.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.5 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars. Darius Robinson Jr. is averaging 5.5 points.

Micah Simpsom averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17 points and 4.7 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.