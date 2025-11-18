Simpson scores 21 as UTSA knocks off Southwestern Christian 103-70

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamir Simpson’s 21 points helped UTSA defeat NAIA-member Southwestern Christian 103-70 on Tuesday. Simpson also contributed…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamir Simpson’s 21 points helped UTSA defeat NAIA-member Southwestern Christian 103-70 on Tuesday.

Simpson also contributed six rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Austin Nunez added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five assists. Brent Moss had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jalen Goar finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Southwestern Christian also got 15 points from Michal Wooldridge. JaColby Williams finished with eight points.

UTSA took the lead 16 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Simpson scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Roadrunners up 53-33 at the break. UTSA pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 24 points and outscored Southwestern Christian by 13 points in the final half, as Moss led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

