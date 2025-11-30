Simpson and UTSA host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-3)

San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces South Alabama after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in UTSA’s 77-64 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 at home. UTSA ranks second in the AAC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on the road. South Alabama averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

UTSA makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). South Alabama has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Baboucarr Njie is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

Adam Olsen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Chaze Harris is averaging 15.1 points and 4.7 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.