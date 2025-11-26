Simpsom leads Alabama State against New Mexico after 20-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-2) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos…

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces New Mexico after Micah Simpsom scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 83-68 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lobos have gone 3-0 in home games. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 1-3 away from home. Alabama State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

New Mexico’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomislav Buljan is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Simpsom is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.