Simpkins scores 18 off the bench, Seton Hall defeats New Haven 68-45

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Simpkins led Seton Hall over New Haven on Tuesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 68-45 victory.

Simpkins shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Pirates (5-0). Stephon Payne III scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added 11 rebounds. A.J. Staton-McCray shot 5 for 8 to finish with 12 points.

Andre Pasha led the Chargers (2-4) with 15 points. Stefano Faloppa added eight points.

Seton Hall took the lead for good 1:19 into the game. The score was 42-28 at halftime, with Simpkins racking up 13 points.

Seton Hall extended its lead to 58-37 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Simpkins scored a team-high five points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

