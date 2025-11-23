Silas Demary’s triple-double powers No. 3 UConn Huskies past Bryant 72-49

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists to lead No. 3 UConn to…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists to lead No. 3 UConn to a 72-49 win over Bryant on Sunday night.

Demary completed the triple-double with an assist on a Reibe dunk with 3:01 left. He came out of the game with 2:25 remaining and received an enthusiastic greeting from his teammates.

Eric Reibe led the Huskies (5-1) with 16 points.

UConn got off to a sluggish start offensively, missing six of its first eight layups, but the Huskies played solid defense. Bryant missed 13 of its first 15 field-goal attempts. The Bulldogs went 12:33 without a field goal in the first half as the Huskies had runs of 9-0, 8-0 and 7-0 en route to leading 37-21 at halftime.

Solo Ball had the first five points in a 9-0 run that turned a one-point advantage into a 15-5 lead. Ball led the Huskies with eight points in the first half.

Bryant’s Timofei Rudovskii failed to complete a four-point early in the second half. Reibe had four points as UConn responded with an 8-0 run. Rudovskii led Bryant (1-5) with 11 points and Ty Tabales finished with 10 points,

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn’s top scorer and rebounder, missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Big East Freshman Braylon Mullins continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. Freshman Jacob Furphy made his UConn debut with 5:04 left in the first half. He has also been out of action as a result of an ankle injury.

Bryant, the reigning America East champion, started three freshmen against UConn. The Bulldogs have put together a challenging schedule, with two of the other losses coming against ACC teams, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

Up next

Bryant is at home against Mercy University on Wednesday.

UConn plays No. 8 Illinois on Friday at the SentinelOne Showdown at Madison Square Garden.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.