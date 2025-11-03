Siena wins 82-66 against Bryant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tasman Goodrick scored 22 points as Siena beat Bryant 82-66 on Monday. Goodrick had 11 rebounds…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tasman Goodrick scored 22 points as Siena beat Bryant 82-66 on Monday.

Goodrick had 11 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats scored 17 points and added nine assists and three steals. Brendan Coyle finished with 13 points.

Timofei Rudovskii led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Aaron Davis III added 14 points and three steals for Bryant. Khalil Williams also recorded 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

