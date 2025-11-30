Live Radio
Siena wins 64-60 over Maine at Thanksgiving Classic

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 4:02 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Siena beat Maine 64-60 on Sunday at the Thanksgiving Classic.

Justice Shoats scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Francis Folefac had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Saints (7-2).

The Black Bears (0-9) were led by Logan Carey, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Maine also got 11 points and six rebounds from TJ Biel. Ace Flagg had seven points and six rebounds. The loss was the Black Bears’ ninth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

