Siena visits Saint Bonaventure following Mitchell’s 20-point performance

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0)
Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Siena after Frank Mitchell scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-70 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.
Saint Bonaventure finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
Siena finished 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 11.8 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.