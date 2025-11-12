Siena visits Saint Bonaventure following Mitchell’s 20-point performance

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8.5;…

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Siena after Frank Mitchell scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-70 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Saint Bonaventure finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Siena finished 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 11.8 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.