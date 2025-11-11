Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Siena visits Saint Bonaventure…

Siena visits Saint Bonaventure after Doty’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:45 AM

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Saint Bonaventure after Gavin Doty scored 21 points in Siena’s 62-46 win over the Brown Bears.

Saint Bonaventure finished 12-4 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies shot 44.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Siena went 9-12 in MAAC action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up