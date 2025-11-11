Siena visits Saint Bonaventure after Doty’s 21-point outing

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Saint…

Siena Saints (2-0) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Saint Bonaventure after Gavin Doty scored 21 points in Siena’s 62-46 win over the Brown Bears.

Saint Bonaventure finished 12-4 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies shot 44.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Siena went 9-12 in MAAC action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

