Siena visits Rutgers, aims to break road skid

Siena Saints (0-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Saints face Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in home games. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Saints are 0-3 on the road. Siena is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

Rutgers averages 61.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 67.2 Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 34.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nene Ndiaye is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 30.9%.

Francesca Schiro is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Saints. Jamariah Turner is averaging 8.0 points and 1.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

