Siena visits Brown after Goodrick’s 22-point game

Siena Saints at Brown Bears

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Brown after Tasman Goodrick scored 22 points in Siena’s 82-66 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

Brown finished 14-13 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Siena finished 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point distance last season.

