Siena visits Albany following Schiro’s 22-point performance

Siena Saints (0-4) at Albany Great Danes (2-2)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Albany after Francesca Schiro scored 22 points in Siena’s 65-55 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

Albany went 16-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Great Danes averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

Siena finished 14-7 in MAAC play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Saints averaged 64.6 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.1% from behind the arc last season.

