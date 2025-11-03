Siena Saints tip off season at home against the Bryant Bulldogs

Bryant Bulldogs at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8 BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Bryant Bulldogs at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8

BOTTOM LINE: Siena opens the season at home against Bryant.

Siena finished 14-18 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Bryant went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 81.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

