Siena Saints tip off season at home against the Bryant Bulldogs

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:06 AM

Bryant Bulldogs at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8

BOTTOM LINE: Siena opens the season at home against Bryant.

Siena finished 14-18 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Bryant went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 81.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

