Siena Saints face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Siena Saints (0-3) Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena aims to…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Siena Saints (0-3)

Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena aims to stop its three-game slide when the Saints play Dartmouth.

Siena went 17-14 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Saints averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Dartmouth went 5-8 on the road and 8-19 overall last season. The Big Green averaged 54.2 points per game last season, 7.0 on free throws and 16.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.