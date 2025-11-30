Siena plays Maine

Maine Black Bears (0-8) vs. Siena Saints (6-2) Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Maine at…

Maine Black Bears (0-8) vs. Siena Saints (6-2)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Maine at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Saints have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Siena scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Black Bears have a 0-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Maine ranks sixth in the America East shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

Siena makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Maine’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

TJ Biel is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 9.1 points.

