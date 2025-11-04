Siena hosts Colgate in season opener

Colgate Raiders at Siena Saints Loudonville, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Colgate for the season…

Colgate Raiders at Siena Saints

Loudonville, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Colgate for the season opener.

Siena went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Saints shot 41.9% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Colgate finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Raiders averaged 7.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

