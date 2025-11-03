Live Radio
Siena hosts Colgate for season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:46 AM

Colgate Raiders at Siena Saints

Loudonville, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Colgate for the season opener.

Siena finished 17-14 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Saints averaged 13.2 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Colgate went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Raiders shot 43.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

