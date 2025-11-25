Siena faces Cornell on 4-game road skid

Siena Saints (0-6) at Cornell Big Red (3-3) Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena travels to…

Siena Saints (0-6) at Cornell Big Red (3-3)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena travels to Cornell looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Big Red have gone 0-1 at home. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Saints have gone 0-4 away from home. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaiya Rain Tucker averaging 1.8.

Cornell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 54.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 55.0 Cornell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Kaus is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Big Red. Emily Pape is averaging 11.2 points.

Jamariah Turner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Francesca Schiro is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.