Siena earns 62-46 win against Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 21 points as Siena beat Brown 62-46 on Friday. Doty also added five…

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 21 points as Siena beat Brown 62-46 on Friday.

Doty also added five rebounds for the Saints (2-0) and shot 9 for 12 from the field.

The Bears (0-1) were led by Adrian Uchidiuno, who recorded 11 points. Charlie O’Sullivan added eight points for Brown. N’famara Dabo had six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.