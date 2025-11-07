Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Siena earns 62-46 win…

Siena earns 62-46 win against Brown

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 10:40 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 21 points as Siena beat Brown 62-46 on Friday.

Doty also added five rebounds for the Saints (2-0) and shot 9 for 12 from the field.

The Bears (0-1) were led by Adrian Uchidiuno, who recorded 11 points. Charlie O’Sullivan added eight points for Brown. N’famara Dabo had six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up