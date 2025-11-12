Sides leads Kansas State against South Dakota after 20-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-0) New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts…

South Dakota Coyotes (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts South Dakota after Taryn Sides scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 89-61 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

Kansas State went 28-8 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 78.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.9 last season.

South Dakota went 1-10 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Coyotes averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 4.7 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

