Sidberry, Booker, Crump scored 18 apiece and lead No. 4 Texas past Texas Southern 111-45

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker, Aaliyah Crump and Teya Sidberry scored 18 points apiece, and No. 4 Texas defeated Texas Southern 111-45 on Sunday for its 28th straight win at home.

Texas (4-0) converted 33 Texas Southern turnovers into 50 points.

For Crump, a highly recruited freshman, the 18 points marked a season-best. Sidberry, a sub who transferred this season from Boston College, was perfect from the field with six attempts in just 15 minutes. Booker converted 6 of 7. Kyla Oldacre had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Daeja Holmes led Texas Southern (2-1) with 15 points. Taliyah Logwood, the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer through two games with 15-point average, fouled out in 11 minutes and missed all three of her shots. Two other Texas Southern players fouled out as well.

The Lady Tigers shot 33% from the field and many of their turnovers came against Texas’ full-court defense. The Longhorns made 14 steals, scored 62 in the paint and 23 fast-break points. Rory Harmon and Breya Cunningham made three steals each.

Texas Southern averaged 19 turnovers during victories against Wiley and Texas A&M International. The Lady Tigers committed 21 by halftime on Sunday.

Texas turned them into 30 points and a 60-25 lead. The Longhorns shot 71.4% in the half, making 13 layups in 17 tries.

Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer usually sees something that bothers him, even in blowouts against overmatched opponents. Missed free throws have caught his attention this season. Texas went 11-24, 18-28 and 24 of 40 its last three games.

That inaccuracy could hurt when the Longhorns face No. 3 UCLA and either No. 2 South Carolina or No. 15 Duke at the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas Thanksgiving week.

Up Next

Texas Southern hosts Arlington Baptist on Thursday, and Texas hosts James Madison on Wednesday.

