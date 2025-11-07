Shrewsbury scores 19, five others in double-digits as Notre Dame takes down Detroit Mercy 102-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsbury led with 19 points, five other Fighting Irish reached double digits, and Notre…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsbury led with 19 points, five other Fighting Irish reached double digits, and Notre Dame cruised past Detroit Mercy 102-70 on Friday.

Shrewsbury, the son of Fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsbury, was 5 of 8 from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Markus Burton added 13 points, Carson Towt had 11 (along with 10 rebounds), and Ryder Frost, Brady Koehler, and Sir Mohammed each tallied 10.

Notre Dame (2-0) was in control from the opening tip, with a 13-3 run extending their lead to 20-10 just past the halfway mark of the first half. They took a 44-31 lead into the locker room at halftime, and started the second frame on a 20-5 run.

The Fighting Irish shot 52.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep, while holding the Titans to 41.8% and 30% marks, respectively.

Detroit Mercy (0-2) was led by TJ Nadeu’s 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting (6 of 11 from 3-point range). He was the only Titan to score more than eight points.

