Shoshkikj’s scores 20 off the bench to lead Stony Brook 66-59 past Farmingdale State

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrej Shoshkikj scored 20 points off the bench to lead Stony Brook over Farmingdale State 66-59 in a season opener for both teams on Monday.

Shoshkikj sat for the first 7:03 of the game, but was 7-of-10 shooting and made a couple 3-pointers and four free throws. He scored 11 consecutive points over a five-minute stretch in the second half for the Seawolves. Stony Brook took a 30-22 lead into the half.

Richard Goods scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 from the field seven rebounds and three steals. Quin Gorman added nine points and nine rebounds.

The Rams were led by Michael Notias, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Sean Conroy added 10 points, two steals and two blocks for Farmingdale State. Dylon Stanley finished with 10 points and three blocks.

