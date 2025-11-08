Shorter scores 15 as Murray State knocks off Mississippi Valley State 108-60

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brayden Shorter led Murray State over Mississippi Valley State on Friday with 15 points off of…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brayden Shorter led Murray State over Mississippi Valley State on Friday with 15 points off of the bench in a 108-60 win.

Shorter shot 5 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Racers (2-0). Fredrick King added 13 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Mason Miller shot 2 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Daniel Mayfield led the Delta Devils (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Michael James added 14 points and six rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Patrick Punch had 11 points.

Murray State took the lead with 16:02 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Shorter led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 47-23 at the break. Murray State pulled away with a 26-2 run in the second half to extend a 31-point lead to 55 points.

They outscored Mississippi Valley State by 24 points in the final half, as Mathis Courbon led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

