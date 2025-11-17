Shilo Jackson’s double-double helps Le Moyne secure 74-68 victory over Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Le Moyne’s 74-68 win against Niagara on…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Le Moyne’s 74-68 win against Niagara on Monday night.

Deng Garang finished with 17 points and six boards for the Dolphins (2-3). Jakai Sanders made all seven of his free throws and scored 14.

Vice Zanki led the way for the Purple Eagles (2-2) with 16 points. Reggie Prudhomme added 15 points and eight rebounds. Justin Hawkins had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.