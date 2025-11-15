Shelton’s 33 lead Merrimack over Boston University 91-79

BOSTON (AP) — Ernest Shelton put up 33 points as Merrimack beat Boston University 91-79 on Saturday. Shelton shot 10…

BOSTON (AP) — Ernest Shelton put up 33 points as Merrimack beat Boston University 91-79 on Saturday.

Shelton shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 9 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Warriors (1-3). Kevair Kennedy scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Andres Marrero shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Michael McNair led the Terriers (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Boston University also got 17 points and four assists from Sam Hughes. Ben Defty also had 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

